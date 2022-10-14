Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.90 EPS.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
WRE stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 172.70 and a beta of 0.88. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.79.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 65.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.