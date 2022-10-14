WAM Active Limited (WAA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on October 27th

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 16th.
WAM Active Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
WAM Active Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Active Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Active and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.