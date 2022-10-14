Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,400 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $183.14 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.