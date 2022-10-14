Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases 230,291 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6,105.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,291 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 114,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 14,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

