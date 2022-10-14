Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,562,000 after buying an additional 275,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after buying an additional 396,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.