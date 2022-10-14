Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $257.27 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

