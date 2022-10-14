Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $3.83 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $95.10 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

