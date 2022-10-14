Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $2.82 Million in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $68,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 3.7 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

