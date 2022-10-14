Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Great Southern Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $763.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.74. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $58.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 30.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $373,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,953,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $262,878.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,473.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $373,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,953,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $1,106,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

