Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,200,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,653,000 after buying an additional 693,404 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enbridge by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 24,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $934,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

