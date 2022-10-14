Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 243.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $42.56 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94.

