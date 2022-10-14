Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 68,200 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 68,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after buying an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $204,761,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,132,000 after buying an additional 3,783,176 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

