Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 100,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:GDV opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

