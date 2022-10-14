Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 136,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,735. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.