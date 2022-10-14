Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAC. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Wacker Neuson Stock Up 4.6 %

ETR:WAC traded up €0.62 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €14.05 ($14.34). The company had a trading volume of 52,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €12.84 ($13.10) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($31.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $985.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

