VVS Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. VVS Finance has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.54 or 0.27623341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010789 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 46,871,373,775,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,957,347,645 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.