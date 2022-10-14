Vulcan Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

VMC traded down $6.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

