Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €33.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.30 ($33.98) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

ETR VNA opened at €18.97 ($19.35) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €25.78 and its 200-day moving average is €31.45. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a 12-month high of €54.54 ($55.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

