Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 821,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush set a $8.00 price objective on Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $67.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $82.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

