VIDT Datalink Achieves Market Cap of $12.08 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.95 or 0.27677564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010810 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT DAO (VIDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. VIDT DAO has a current supply of 57,386,799 with 49,428,303.18412282 in circulation. The last known price of VIDT DAO is 0.24455647 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,371,659.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vidt-datalink.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.