VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.19% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after acquiring an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 312,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,911. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $61.66 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th.

