Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $516.53

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 516.53 ($6.24) and traded as low as GBX 386 ($4.66). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 401 ($4.85), with a volume of 1,230,720 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.63) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Victoria Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £463.81 million and a P/E ratio of 13,433.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 418.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 515.79.

Insider Activity at Victoria

Victoria Company Profile

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 6,450 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

