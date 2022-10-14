Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $516.53

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 516.53 ($6.24) and traded as low as GBX 386 ($4.66). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 401 ($4.85), with a volume of 1,230,720 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.63) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Victoria Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £463.81 million and a P/E ratio of 13,433.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 418.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 515.79.
Insider Activity at Victoria
Victoria Company Profile
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
