Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.70 million.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,497. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 273.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.