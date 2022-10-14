ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.66

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 133443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

ViacomCBS Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ViacomCBS stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

