Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $293.75. 20,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.71 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.31 and a 200 day moving average of $278.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

