Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Veritiv Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded down $7.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile



Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

