Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vericel to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 488,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. Vericel has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vericel by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

