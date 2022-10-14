Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $56.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Ventas Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,054,000 after acquiring an additional 780,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

