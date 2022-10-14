Velas 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Velas has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $106.71 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00082040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00061174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001419 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,363,178,657 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

