Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.22

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 8582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $917.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.