VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. VAT Group has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $52.95.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.