Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vantiva Price Performance

TCLRY remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. Vantiva has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Vantiva Company Profile

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technicolor Creative Studios, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

