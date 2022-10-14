Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the September 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vantiva Price Performance
TCLRY remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. Vantiva has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
Vantiva Company Profile
