Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. 92,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,894. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $80.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 212,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

