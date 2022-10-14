Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. 92,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,894. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $80.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.