Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.60. 366,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,177. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

