Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 41.9% in September

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 953,000 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 63.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $61.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

