Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 129.9% in September

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the September 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,569,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $53.29.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
