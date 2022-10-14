Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 129.9% in September

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the September 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,569,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

