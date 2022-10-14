Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

VO stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.96. 40,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,617. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

