Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 153,784 shares.The stock last traded at $151.42 and had previously closed at $151.78.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.29.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAW. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.