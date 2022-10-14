Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $38,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VUG traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $212.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,841. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.33.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

