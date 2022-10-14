Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Raised by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

