Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.2% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 50,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

