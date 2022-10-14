VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ANGL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.01. 44,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

