Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 71,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.