Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MTN opened at $224.69 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $376.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.49) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,208 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $7,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

