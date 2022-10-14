USDD (USDD) 1-Day Volume Tops $75.43 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. USDD has a market cap of $796.73 million and approximately $75.43 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.13 or 0.27796805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010856 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 797,084,874 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

