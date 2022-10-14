USD Coin Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $45.23 billion and approximately $5.04 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.95 or 0.27677564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010810 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 45,228,761,311 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USD Coin has a current supply of 45,368,806,294.99026. The last known price of USD Coin is 0.9999872 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6497 active market(s) with $5,175,508,623.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.centre.io/usdc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

