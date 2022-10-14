Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Director Stephen E. Courter Sells 3,500 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at $260,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UPLD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 293,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,591. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.80. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

