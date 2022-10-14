Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Unum Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Unum Group worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,190,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. 29,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

