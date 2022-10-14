Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 5.4 %

Universal Insurance stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $292.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -640.00%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,519,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 12.4% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,006,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.