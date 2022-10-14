United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $355.36.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 2.4 %

URI stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,804. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.10 and a 200 day moving average of $293.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $238,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163,351 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.